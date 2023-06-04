Tracy Brabin is welcoming applications from projects across Calderdale, Kirklees, Wakefield and elsewhere in the county that are working to prevent crime, provide support to those impacted by crime, and reduce the number of repeat victims.

Applications are open until June 9 and the theme of this grant round is ‘supporting victims and witnesses.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brabin said: "We want to build a safer, fairer West Yorkshire and supporting victims and witnesses sits at the heart of that ambition.

Mayor, Tracy Brabin's Safer Communities Fund uses money seized from criminals and gives it to projects that are making their local area safer.

“With our Safer Communities Fund, we’re investing in projects that provide vital support to people, often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“By taking money from the hands of criminals and giving it back to our communities, this fund just goes to show that crime doesn’t pay.”

With £350,000 available, the fund’s total stands at over £1.3 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2022, 173 projects have received a Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund grant which has enabled them to support over 59,000 people across West Yorkshire.

This includes Sky Positive Minds which received £8,000 from the Mayor’s fund to extend itsr one-to-one mental health support for vulnerable women and girls from the South Asian community in Kirklees.

Speaking about the difference the programme has made, one service user said: “Having a listening ear, confidential, non-judgemental support, and a person to ask advice from has had a huge impact on my life.

“My confidence has increased, and I have learnt a multitude of techniques to improve my mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have changed jobs, got married and moved home; throughout all of these significant life changes I have been able to speak to a professional, get advice and support and speak to someone I can trust.”

Other previously supported projects include self-defence classes for women, girls, trans and non-binary people in Calderdale and support for victims of racially motivated hate crime and incidents in Leeds.

Community groups, voluntary organisations, charities, and partners have until 12pm on June 9 to apply for funding.