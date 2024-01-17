News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin to hold Question Time event at The Hepworth Wakefield

Wakefield residents will have the chance to put their questions directly to the Mayor of West Yorkshire at a new Question Time event next week.
By Kara McKune
Published 17th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Mayor Tracy Brabin will host the first of a series of planned sessions at The Hepworth in Wakefield on Thursday, January 25.

Hosted by BBC journalist Charlotte Leeming, the event will see Mayor Brabin, and Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime Alison Lowe facing questions about issues that affect people within the district.

Mayor Brabin said: “Having the opportunity to meet elected leaders, ask us questions and hold us accountable is vitally important for our democracy.

The Hepworth Wakefield will host Mayor Tracy Brabin for a special Q&A event.The Hepworth Wakefield will host Mayor Tracy Brabin for a special Q&A event.
“This is your chance to ask me about the things that matter to you.

“Hearing directly from the people I represent at these events will help me on my mission to build a brighter West Yorkshire.”

Participants can ask about anything that falls under her remit, including transport, housing and planning, and finance powers.

