'What do we want? Milkshakes!" - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage meets with opposition in Wakefield

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was met with opposition when he visited Wakefield this afternoon.

Arriving in the city shortly after 4pm, the politician was met by a crowd of around 100 people.

But while some of those gathered held Brexit Party banners, others had congregated to voice their opposition to the party.

Members of the Wakefield Stand Up to Racism group carried a banner and chorused "We vote remain, don't let the racists divide us."

Mr Farage did not get off the bus, and told the Express he would be mobbed if he did so.

The group also chanted "What do we want? Milkshakes. When do we want them? Now!" as supporters cheered on Farage from the ground.

Mr Farage was hit with a milkshake when he visited Newcastle this morning.

When the Brexit Party visited Pontefract last week, members of the public told the Express they were "pleasantly surprised" to see him.