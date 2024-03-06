Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application – submitted by design engineering and consultancy firm Arcadis – seeks permission for structural strengthening works to existing clock tower.

Steel beams will be used as part of the work on the Grade-II listed bulidng in Market Place.

No works that would change the appearance of the building are covered by the application.