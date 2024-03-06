Work planned to improve clock tower at Ossett Town Hall
A planning application has been submitted for work to Ossett Town Hall that would help secure its clock tower.
The application – submitted by design engineering and consultancy firm Arcadis – seeks permission for structural strengthening works to existing clock tower.
Steel beams will be used as part of the work on the Grade-II listed bulidng in Market Place.
No works that would change the appearance of the building are covered by the application.
The venue, which features French Renaissance architecture, is used for private and business events.