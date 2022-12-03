Pontefract care home celebrates ‘Good’ CQC rating ahead of one year opening anniversary

Bennett Court in South Elmsall was awarded the ‘Good’ rating after its first Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

The care home currently supports 30 adults living with complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities, such as Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

The CQC inspection took place in October, ahead of the home’s first anniversary of opening its doors to residents.

Bennett Court in South Elmsall, Pontefract.

Bennett Court was awarded an overall ‘Good’ rating, with the home achieving the same rating across the five key areas of inspection - Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led.

The report praised the home’s communication efficiency between colleagues and found that the home had a warm and inclusive atmosphere, with evidence that residents were treated with respect and felt that they were listened to and valued by staff.

Amanda Mitchell, Home Manager at Bennett Court, said: “We are so excited to achieve a ‘Good’ rating for our first CQC inspection.

“Over the past year since opening our doors at Bennett Court, our staff have worked hard to ensure that the home is up to the highest quality of care for our residents, making it truly feel like a home.

