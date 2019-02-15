Pontefract dog walker collects 3kg of littered cans in three months

A Pontefract dog walker collected 14kg of discarded tin cans in less than three months.

Carmel Houghton began collecting the littered cans at the end of last year, while walking her dog in Pontefract Park, and quickly filled a builder’s bag with her finds.

She said: “I’m a bit of a tree hugger, it angers me to see the amount of stuff people chuck on the floor.

“That’s just the tin cans. Goodness knows how many plastic bottles and glass bottles are there.

“If everybody did their bit and took their rubbish home then we wouldn’t have the items that we have.”