Pontefract lantern festival was a ‘magical’ evening

Pontefract was lit up as the annual Lantern Festival returned to the town centre.

More than 3,000 people took part in the seventh annual festival, organised by the Pontefract Lioness Club on Saturday, October 20.

Karen Heywood, Lioness club president and festival coordinator, said: “It was absolutely brilliant, magic is the only word I can use to describe it. The whole thing was like a magical fairyland, it’s beautiful.

“The creativity from the public is fantastic, it really is. They invest a lot of time and effort into their creations.”