Pontefract teaching assistant was told her illness was 'all in her head'

A teaching assistant who was once told her illness was ‘all in her head’ is hosting a charity evening to raise awareness for the condition.

Rebecca Marcon, 23, suffers from endometriosis, a long-term condition where tissue from inside the uterus begins to grow in other places.

Rebecca’s endometriosis is extremely painful, and cannot be cured.

She said: “I started my period when I was 13, and they were painful and heavy.

"I used to really struggle, but I just sort of got on with it because I thought I’d just got painful ones.

“I went to the doctor and was told I’d got irritable bowel syndrome, but none of the treatments were helping so I kept going back.

“Some doctors said it was just painful periods, one told me it was in my head.”

When she was 19, Rebecca approached her doctor with the suggestion that she might be suffering from endometriosis.

Although she was initially told she was too young, she persisted, and was eventually referred to a gynaecologist, who confirmed her theory.

Despite the diagnosis, Rebecca said her condition continues to affect her.

There is no cure for endometriosis, although a number of treatments have proved effective for some women. But Rebecca said the treatments have not helped her.

She said: “Most women get a year or two of relief. The most I’ve had was 10 months in which I got my life back, but then it came back.

“It does affect your work sometimes, especially around your period. Sometimes the pain can come out of nowhere and I just have to sit down.

“I didn’t have many friends at school, because I had to cancel plans because of the pain. Half the time they’d go out and I’d be curled up at home with a hot water bottle.”

To raise awareness of her condition, Rebecca has organised a charity walk from the Featherstone War Horse to Pinderfields Hospital on Saturday, March 23.

She has also organised a charity evening, which will be held at the Prince of Wales Sports and Social Club at 7pm on Saturday, March 30.

The evening will include live music, as well as a comedy act and a raffle.

Tickets cost £5. Email endocharitynight@outlook.com for tickets or more information.