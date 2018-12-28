Myxology joined the festive fun.

Pontefract traders light up the high street for Christmas

Traders in Pontefract spruced-up their shopfronts in the run up to Christmas.

It’s a long-running tradition for the town to go the extra mile to catch the attention of shoppers. Can you spot your favourite?

The boutique's decorations helped the town centre to feel festive.

1. Suzi's Boutique

Paul Butterfield
Myxology spruced up their flowerbed for Christmas.

2. Myxology

The cafe bar displayed the Christmas trees.

3. Myxology

The florist organised an eye-catching window display.

4. Jackie's Florist

