A heating problem has led to the closure of both swimming pools at Wakefield’s Sun Lane leisure centre.

Wakefield Council said engineers were working to fix the problem, which has also affected showers at the city centre leisure facility.

The council said on its Twitter feed: “Both pools at Sun Lane Leisure are closed due to issues with the heating.

“The gym remains open, but shower facilities are closed. Apologies, we’re working to fix ASAP and will keep you updated.”