Poor recording system holding back Wakefield Council's children's services

Social workers are still having "serious problems" with a poor IT system as they try to improve Wakefield Council's children's services.

A meeting was told that faults within the department's electronic recording system was "limiting the pace and progress of improvement" and staff were struggling to use it.

An Ofsted report in July criticised the service's IT system, saying that because of the poor quality of recording, basic and accurate information on vulnerable children was not available.

This was in spite of recent investment by the council in updating it.

The local authority has improved children's services in a number of areas since it was graded inadequate by the regulator.

But speaking at a children and young people scrutiny committee, corporate director for the service Beate Wagner said the recording system remained a "challenge".

In response, former social worker and current councillor Celia Loughran said that the admission was "worrying".

She said: "When I was a social worker we had a problem working with the electronic system we had, which drained the team and stopped us doing face-to-face work.

“I’m quite concerned if there are continuing problems with that."

Ms Wagner said managers were close to making a decision over whether or not to have the system changed.

She said that one of the specific problems it had caused was gaps in the recording of families with multiple siblings in the care system.

She added: "There is a cleansing job to be done with the information we have. There’s issues with the design of the system itself.

"But we need to continue to make sure we have good, accurate records.

"Even if we were moving to a different system, we can’t transition inaccurate records into a new system.

"Whatever we do is going to take some time, but we are on it and we will make a decision very shortly."

Among the areas where the local authority has made progress is in the growing number of face-to-face meetings taking place between children and social workers.

The number of staff reporting that they felt supported by their managers also went up substantially in September, from 67 per cent in August to 83 per cent.