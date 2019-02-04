Popular Wakefield nightclub to close next month

Popular nightclub Kooky will close its doors to the public after five years in business.

In posts to Twitter and Facebook this afternoon, the club confirmed that they will close next month.

Kooky describes itself as "Wakefield's most popular nightclub" and is one of a number of bars and clubs located on Westgate, in the city centre.

Since opening in 2014, the club has hosted celebrity guests, including Love Island stars Jack Fowler, Adam Collard and Jack Fincham, and supported their own Aiden Bradbury when she starred on reality TV show The Circle last year.

The club will host three events to mark its closure on Saturday, March 2.

But the company promised something "bigger and better" would return in their place.