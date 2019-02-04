Poundland vows to fix heating at Wakefield store as employees work in plummeting temperatures

A high street store in Wakefield says it is working to fix its heating after employees were forced to work in plummeting temperatures.

Staff at the Poundland store on Trinity Walk faced freezing conditions last week when the mercury dropped as low as -3c outside during the day.

With no heating, and the store having only a roller shutter left up during opening hours, those working inside were left exposed to the elements.

One customer told the Express: "It's been like that for weeks and with no doors it's freezing in there.

"Staff have to stand on self checks out for four hours at a time near an open front door."

It is understood that if the temperature drops below 14c, staff can down tools but will not be paid.

A spokesman for Poundland has since said: "The team are trying hard to fix the problem, but in the meantime temporary heaters will be installed to make it more comfortable, for both colleagues and customers."