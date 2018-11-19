Power restored to 3,800 Wakefield homes

Power has been restored to 3,800 homes in Wakefield after a blackout this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid confirmed than 3,807 customers in the WF1, WF2 and WF4 postcode areas had been without power today (Monday).

The power cut, which was first reported at 3.24pm, is thought to have been the result of an issue with an underground cable.

READ MORE: Former student buys up Wakefield College campus​

Northern Powergrid engineers have been on site rerouting the affected area and have restored power in all but one home.

The affected property is in the WF2 area. Power is expected to be restored by 6pm.

READ MORE: Man admits killing woman after lorry smashes into house

On their website, Northern Powergrid said: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.

"We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time. Please call us on 105 if you have any specific questions."

Did you experienced the blackout this afternoon? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.