Praise for 'marvellous' council staff who helped battle Storm Ciara floods and Speedibake fire in Wakefield

Council staff have been thanked for going "above and beyond the call of duty" in tackling two weekends' worth of chaos in the Wakefield district.

Homes and businesses around Horbury Bridge and Castleford were among the worst hit by flooding and disruption caused by Storm Ciara on Sunday.

Council officers and rescue crews have had to battle two huge emergencies already this month. Pictures courtesy of John Clifton and YorkshireDave

That followed the huge blaze at Speedibake factory on February 1, which blew a thick cloak of smoke over Wakefield city centre and forced nearby residents to evacuate.

On Tuesday, the council leader praised staff from the local authority's Streetscene team for going to the aid of residents.

Speaking before a Cabinet meeting, she said: "I'd like to thank all the officers, especially Glynn Humphries (director for the environment and Streetscene).

"They've had two weeks of disasters - the flooding and before that the fire.

Drone footage from photographer Scott Merrylees showed the devastation caused by the Speedibake fire.

"They've gone above and beyond the call of duty with the work they've done. They've been absolutely brilliant.

"We should put on record how marvellous they've been."

There have been no reports of any deaths or serious injuries as a result of Storm Ciara, nor were there any caused by the Speedibake fire.

However, some residents said they'd "Never seen flooding like" that of the weekend.

Horbury Bridge was among the areas worst hit by flooding after Storm Ciara.

The Horse and Jockey pub in Horbury Bridge was one of the worst affected properties, while water also invaded the ground floors of several nearby homes.

