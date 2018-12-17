Praise for Wakefield chippy helping the homeless this Christmas

A Wakefield chippy that is hoping to give a bit of Christmas cheer those less fortunate has received a huge amount of praise from readers.

Lightwaves Fisheries, on Lower York Street, will work with charities to serve fresh food to those with nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

Full story: Chippy will offer free food to the homeless at Christmas

Shop owner Zia Ul-Haq doesn’t celebrate Christmas, but hopes the day will help to spread festive cheer - and readers have nothing but praise for Mr Ul-Haq.

Here's what you said:

Terry McAndrew: "He may not celebrate Christmas but he sure knows the meaning of Christmas. Well done."

Dawn Reed: "Well done Mr Ul Haq very very kind of you We need more people like you in this world."

Ave Matilda Turner: "kindness goes a long well. Truly amazing gesture."

Ian Armstrong: "Great gesture from Zia. What Christmas should be about. Not overspending on material gifts that are usually not needed."

Gloria Churm: "Well done Mr UI Haq, very nice off you and wish there were more people like out there, but there isn't."

Anne Harrison: "Lovely gesture."

Mandy Rowbottom: "Well done guys."

Kelly Brittain: " What a lovely gesture. There are some good people in the world!"

Emma Ward said: "Well done mate. You may not celebrate Christmas but you're spreading warmth and feed those in need. Keep it up."

Ian Waters: "Well done to you, what a legend."

Gillian Evans: "Well done....credit to you."

Leda Cashman said: "I love the folk who run this shop - they’re lovely and great fish and chips too - well done!"

Andrea Rodgers: "That is so kind. You are a good man."

Deborah Sedgwick: "Wonderful person."

Sue Wise Lodge: "Well done you."

Julie Wright said: "What a nice thing to do. Could do with some more shop keepers ect to do same for the homeless, it's so cold outside. I have shared post."

Denise Burgess said: "What a caring, thoughtful gesture!"

Catherine Dwyer: " How kind and thoughtful."

