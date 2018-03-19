Prison officer exchanged love letters and sex messages with inmate at Wakefield jail

A prison officer exchanged sexual messages, love letters and poems with an inmate at Wakefield Prison, a court heard.

Ann Scott lost her job of 14 years over the romance with category A prisoner Dennis Brewin while working at the maximum security jail.

Scott, 49, was sacked after he locker was searched and letters from Brewin were discovered along with song lyrics, cards and letters. Leeds Crown Court heard incriminating material was also found when officers search Brewin’s cell on May 8 last year.

Scott later admitted to the prison governor that she was having a relationship with Brewin and had no intention of ending it.

Jane Beckett, prosecuting, said Scott told her superiors that she had been in a relationship with Brewin for about a month before the offending came to light.

Scott’s locker and Brewin’s cell were searched on May 8 last year.

Miss Beckett said there was no evidence that Scott and Brewin had had sex or that any contraband items had been passed between them. A review of CCTV footage revealed Scott had spent longer outside Brewin’s cell than others.

Scott, of Greenthorpe Hill, Armley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

The prosecutor said: “She indicated that she had no intention to cease the relationship and was intending, going forward, to be with the prisoner Mr Brewin.

“That makes the misconduct worse.”

The court heard Brewin’s release from prison was “imminent”.

Mark McKone, mitigating, said mum-of-four Scott committed the offence at a time when her marriage was breaking down and she was struggling to cope with the death of her father.

Mr McKone said Scott had lost her job and was now working for a private company as a carer.

Scott was made the subject of a 12-month community order.. She must take part in a 15-day programme to address her offending and do 100 hours of unpaid work.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier, QC, said: “You regarded yourself as falling in love with him.

“You sent notes to him expressing your love and commitment.

“What you did was a breach of the terms of your employment, in so far as you did not disclose the feelings that were beginning to arise within you.

“That meant you were vulnerable and created difficulties and issues within the whole establishment.”