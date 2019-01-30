Product recall: Lynx shower speaker set recalled over safety fears

Anyone with a Lynx The Golden Year floating/shower speaker is being warned of a defect that could cause it to overheat.

Internal Quality Assurance checks have shown that a small number of the Lynx The Golden Year with exclusive floating / shower speaker and Lynx Black with exclusive floating / shower speaker have a defect which means the cable may overheat when charging the speaker.

As a precaution, they are recalling this product, meaning customers are being asked to return the charging cable whilst they continue to conduct an on-going and thorough investigation with the supplier and not use either the charging cable or the speaker.

The products being recalled are:

Bar code: 8710447348123 Lynx The Golden Year with exclusive floating / shower speaker

Bar code: 8710522349168 Lynx Black with exclusive floating / shower speaker

The personal care items contained within these gift packs are not affected and are safe to use. And no other Unilever or Lynx products are affected, including other gift packs containing a wireless shower speaker.

If you have either of the items listed above, or if you require any further assistance or information, contact our Consumer Careline on 0800 146252.