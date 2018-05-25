Pupils and waiting parents barred from pub car park over behaviour

A pub landlord has taken the unusual step of barring pupils and parents from its car park because of anti-social behaviour.

Gerald Morton, who runs The Star Inn at Sandal, says he had been happy for parents to use their car park to wait for their children leaving nearby Kettlethorpe High School.

But in recent weeks he says there have been issues, anti-social behaviour and glasses even being taken from outside tables and smashed across the carpark.

A sign has now been placed on one entrance that reads ‘Patrons only’.

Mr Morton, who runs his own micro brewery and took over the pub in 2016, said: “For nearly 18 months we have not had any issue with parents using the car park as a pick-up point.

“Sadly, there have been too many incidents of people driving into the car park at inappropriate speed, appalling language between pupils whist waiting close to the pubs front door and open windows, litter dropped by waiting pupils and finally the vandalism. We don’t want to permanently exclude people in this manner but a minority have eroded our patience for the moment.”

Residents have been quick to offer support for Mr Morton, particularly on Facebook.

Martin Nicholson wrote: “ A pub car park should be for customers only.

“If you do park here, at least have the grace to go in and buy something - even if it’s only a bag of crisps.”

Kettlethorpe High School was asked for a comment but had not responded.