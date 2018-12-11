Radio Aire duo in Leeds trolley dash for Christmas toy appeal

RADIO Aire breakfast show hosts Caroline and Ant completed a trolley dash to help the station’s toy appeal.

The duo grabbed as many toys as they could during a 30-second dash round the B&M store at Belle Isle.

PIC: Tony Johnson

The toys donated by B&M will go to the Yorkshire Evening Post backed Radio Aire Mission Christmas toy appeal.

Lisa Sullivan, charity manager at Radio Aire, said: “We love B&M’s support for Mission Christmas. It’s incredible to have every one of their stores in West Yorkshire supporting this campaign and being a drop off point.

“We are so grateful to them and it’s so exciting to do a trolley dash in store and grab so many fabulous gifts that we desperately need.”

Visit www.radioaire.co.uk/mission to find out how to give gifts yourself.

