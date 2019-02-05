Raft of new job opportunities with Wakefield firm

A search is on for talented people around Wakefield, to fill a variety of 40-plus vacancies at a major law firm.

Minster Law, one of the UK’s leading personal injury solicitors, employs around 480 people from its Wakefield headquarters, and now needs to recruit for a range of permanent roles.

These include entry-level jobs in their customer service, administration, finance and trainee legal adviser teams, as well as positions for more experienced people with personal injury experience in claims and legal services.

Minster Law specialises in helping people who have been injured in road traffic accidents.

The company, which is in the top 70 UK law firms, has partnerships with a number of leading insurers and brokers to provide their customers with claims services, including legal help, following an accident.

The need to recruit has been partly driven by changes in the personal injury market.

Government reforms mean that people claiming less than £5000 for road traffic accident injuries will have to make their claim, themselves online.

This means a change in the mix of roles and skills needed by businesses like Minster Law.

Sarah Atkin, head of legal practice for Minster Law, said the company has been preparing for these changes for some time, developing products and services designed to support insurance companies and help their customers.

“As we broaden and expand the services we offer, we are seeking new talent to support our ambitious growth plans,” she said.

“These are exciting times for the business and we’re keen to attract talented people who are committed to helping our thousands of customers and sharing in our success.

“We’ve had some challenges in recruiting people with the skills and experience to step straight into some positions, particularly in professional services, IT and change management, and we’ve focused on recruiting junior talent and then training and developing them ourselves once they join.”

A traditional view that law firms are full of lawyers is simply not the case any longer, she added.

“Minster Law is just as likely to be recruiting for software developers, customer relations professionals or digital marketing specialists.

“A great example of this is that our CEO, Shirley Woolham, has a background in financial services management.

“Wakefield is a great place to have our headquarters.

“As a significant employer, we’re keen to be embedded in the community, develop local partnerships, and play a key role in the Wakefield success story.”

Minster Law offers its employees a comprehensive package of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

Up to 20% bonus based on personal contribution

25-30 days holiday plus ability to buy and sell holiday

Pension/ life assurance

Cycle to work/ discounted gym membership

Anyone interested in applying for vacancies should contact: careers@minsterlaw.co.uk .

The company is also planning to hold an open day on Wednesday February 27, from 6-8pm.

This will be an opportunity for prospective employees, business partners and people living in the local area to see their recently refurbished offices and meet employees from a variety of teams across the business.

Sarah Atkin added: “This will be a chance to learn more about the work we do and our available vacancies, we’ll be showcasing some of our award-winning development programmes and the opportunities we have for those seeking to develop their career with a progressive business.”