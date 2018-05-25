Rapist from Wakefield jailed for six years

A Wakefield man who raped and violently assaulted his partner during a campaign of controlling behaviour towards her has been locked up for six years.

A court heard how the 43-year-old man ordered the victim to have sex with him or he would arrange for social services to have her daughter taken away from her.

The woman was also ordered to send him explicit pictures of herself.

He also threatened to put footage of them having sex together on the internet.

Leeds Crown Court heard the defendant committed a series of offences against her during a two-year period.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said the victim was subjected to a violent attack in 2016 which left her with a permanent scar.

On another occasion he slashed the tyres of her car when he became angry after she had planned a trip out with her daughter rather than spending time with him.

Miss Gilmour said on a further occasion the man threatened to crash his car into the woman’s vehicle when he became angry. He would often accuse her of seeing other men.

The victim suffered from anxiety as a result of the offending. She also began to rely on sleeping tablets and alcohol to cope with the abuse.

The defendant, from Wakefield, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship, rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and criminal damage.

Jailing the man, Judge Neil Clark said: “This was a free will-sapping campaign of controlling behaviour by you, born out of jealousy and upset.

“She has been left nervous and deeply upset by it.”

The defendant was told he must go on the sex offenders register for life.