'Red Hot' ginger guys wanted for 2020 calendar

Are you a natural ginger? Fancy yourself as a bit of a looker?

Then here is an opportunity for you!

Natural ginger men are wanted for a calendar shoot in Ibiza in 2020.

Six of the 12 spots have already been filled, but there's still time to apply for the six remaining months and if you satisfty the criteria then you're in with a shot.

According to the company, they're looking for guys with an "athletic physique" and an "awesome personality".

If you think you fit that description and fancy being the next March or September, all you have to do is take a few photos of yourself in the Red Hot underwear (available here) and use the hashtags #RedHot100 and #RedHotBoys.

The calendar is in aid of the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity which aims to help end the transmission of HIV in the UK, and is hoping to raise £12,725.

Red Hot has raised thousands down the years with its books and calendars, most recently via its Red Hot British Boys 2018 calendar and Red Hot American Boys 2019 calendar.

If you fancy your chances of featuring in the 'Red Hot European Boys 2020' calendar, all you have to do is send in a couple of snaps of yourself in a pair of Red Hot underpants in a message to the Instagram page.