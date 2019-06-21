Redrow Homes accused of treating neighbours with 'disdain' around Cityfields in Wakefield

A housing developer has been accused of treating neighbours with "total disdain", after it was served an enforcement notice.

Redrow Homes, who are building homes on its Cityfields estate to the east of Wakefield, have been operating on the site outside of permitted hours and delivery times, according to Wakefield Council.

The council said the issues centred around Neil Fox Way.

Numerous complaints from residents disturbed by the noise and activity prompted talks between the council and Redrow.

However, the authority says the company ignored multiple warnings, and it has now issued an enforcement notice, which Redrow has until July 15 to comply with.

Wakefield East councillor Olivia Rowley, welcomed news of the notice.

"We've been pursuing this as local members for some time," Coun Rowley said.

"The developer has treated the community with total disdain and not co-operated at all.

"There have been a number of misdemeanours, which over the last week have become even more obvious, and so the issued could not be ignored any longer.

"I've been incredibly frustrated by the situation, as have local residents."

The number of complaints about the conduct of developers has risen across the Wakefield district, it was revealed earlier this year.

In April, the council's head of planning enforcement Ian Garratt, told a meeting of community representatives that the authority was working against such issues with "limited resources".

Neil Rodgers, the authority's service director for planning, said: "The council takes all enforcement complaints seriously.

We have given sufficient warnings and tried to work with the developer. However this has not resolved continuing breaches of working hours and delivery times."

Redrow has been approached for comment.

