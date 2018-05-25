‘Reece was a little soldier’

A Mum and dad who lost their son to brain cancer have set up a charity to buy new game consoles for other children going through similar illnesses.

Reece Miree was 10 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died aged 11 in March.

He was an avid video gamer and his passion was a huge comfort to him during his tough course of treatment.

Now his parents Jonny and Carol, from Wrenthorpe, want to raise money to provide children diagnosed with Reece’s condition – a tumour called DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) – and other cancers with videogame consoles and Game vouchers worth £100 to help take their minds of the treatment.

Jonny, 46, said: “Reece was taken far too soon.

“He had so much more to offer, but sadly never had the chance.

“Playing games gave him satisfaction and belonging, knowing he was part of an online gaming community that he could take part in 24 hours a day.

“Without this I’m sure that Reece’s nine-month battle with cancer would have been far worse.

“The resilience, bravery and courage he showed was truly inspiring.

“We often told him he was a little soldier.”

Reece’s favourite games were the war-themed Call of Duty series.

Jonny hopes that providing children, as well as the hospitals and hospices that treat them, with consoles will be a way to make a difference to people’s live in memory of his son.

He said: “The main thing is to provide a distraction for the kids and distraction for the parents, to allow them to do something that makes them forget all about their illness.

“I’m sure this gift would mean the world to many children.”

“I know if Reece had received this, it would have brought a big smile to his face.”

The charity is named TheRockinR after Reece’s gamertag – the name a player is identified by when playing games online.

Jonny said any extra money raised would go to charity Abbie’s Army, which funds research into DIPG.

Visit uk.gofundme.com/TheRockinR or email info@therockinr.org.uk to donate.