REMEMBRANCE DAY 2018: Everything you need to know as Wakefield prepares to honour the wartime fallen

People across the Wakefield district are preparing to honour the wartime fallen in what is the centenary year of the end of the First World War.

Four metal ‘Tommy’ silhouettes of British soldiers will be placed besides Wakefield’s War Memorial during the commemorations on Sunday. November 11, as a reminder of the sacrifice made by millions of people in the 1914 -1918 war.

Remembrance Service and parade in Wakefield

Two ‘Tommy’ silhouettes will also be placed inside Wakefield Cathedral.

The figures, which are six feet tall, have been created as part of a nationwide art installation called ‘There but Not There’. After the commemorations, the silhouettes will be found a permanent base in the district.

A series of events are being held to mark the 100th anniversary and to remember all those who have given their lives in war.

Laying wreaths at the war memorial in Wakefield.

The district will be marking the Royal British Legion’s national two minute silence tomorrow, Friday, November 9 at 11am.

The silence is in memory of all those who died in conflicts around the world. Mayor of the Wakefield District, Coun Stuart Heptinstall will lead the two minute silence at the War Memorial opposite County Hall, where people are being asked to gather.

Coun Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1 is especially poignant. It is a time for us all to reflect on events in the past and to remember all those who have given their lives in the service of their country.

“I urge people to come to a remembrance event, to go and see the Tommy silhouettes and to reflect on the sacrifices so many people have made for their country, and continue to do so.”

The annual wreath laying service will take place at the War Memorial, near County Hall on Sunday at 10.55am.

The Cathedral bells will ring at 12.30pm, to coincide with national commemorations when 10,000 people will be involved in The People’s Procession, marching past the Cenotaph, in London.

The annual Festival of Remembrance is at Wakefield Cathedral at 4.30pm. A peel of bells will be rung at the Cathedral from 6pm - 9pm. At 7pm people are being invited to join the Mayor in the Cathedral grounds for reflection and prayers and to see the lighting of the Wakefield beacon.

ROAD CLOSURES

Several roads will be closed to vehicles in Wakefield for events.

On Friday, November 9 from 3am-noon part of Laburnum Road will be closed from the Police Headquarters to halfway down the road.

On Sunday, November 11 from 10am-12.30pm the following roads will be closed to vehicles in Wakefield City Centre for the Remembrance Day Parade and Service:

Marygate junction with Wood Street

Bullring junction with Wood Street

Cross Street junction with Wood Street

King Street junction with Silver Street

King Street junction with Cliffe Parade

Cliffe Parade, side of County Hall

Bond Street, end of the road junction Bell Street and Bond Street

Laburnum Road, junction with Wentworth Terrace

Rishworth Street, junction with Northgate

Gills Yard junction with Rishworth Street and Chancery Street.