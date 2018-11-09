Remembrance Day 2018: Parades in West Yorkshire - Wakefield, Normanton, Castleford, Pontefract, Featherstone and Horbury

A number of remembrance parades will be held across the Wakefield district to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice this weekend.

Unless, otherwise stated, all parades will take place on Sunday, November 11.

Remembrance Sunday parade in Wakefield 2011

Pontefract’s remembrance parade will depart from the Town Hall at 10.30am, for an 11am service at St Giles’ Church. A marching band will accompany the parade.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day 2018: Services and events in West Yorkshire

In Castleford, the parade will begin at the Royal British Legion Club on Powell Street at 10,30am. There will be opportunities to lay wreathes and a two minutes silence will be held, before the parade processed to a service at All Saints Parish Church on Church Street.

The Featherstone Parade will begin at 10.45am outside the Featherstone Hotel before progression to the War Memorial Gardens on Station Lane for the 11am service.

Remembrance Day Service, Wakefield..(SH1001/08b) 9th November 2013.Picture by Simon Hulme

READ MORE: Everything you need to know as Wakefield prepares to honour the wartime fallen

In Normanton, the annual parade will assemble outside the Town Hall at 10.20am and march to the cenotaph in Haw Hill Park for a service at 10.30am.

The Horbury remembrance parade will meet outside the Kings Arms, on New Street, from 9.45am and will progress to St Peter and St Leonard’s church for a memorial service at 11am.

Wakefield’s annual wreath laying service will take place at the War Memorial, close to County Hall, at 10.55am.

Pontefract Remembrance, Market Square, Pontefract, England - A standard bearer prepares to set off on the Pontefract remembrance parade.

If you’d like to see your parade added to the list, contact us on Facebook or Twitter.