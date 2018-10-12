Repeat incidents of domestic abuse rise sharply across district

Wakefield has seen the sharpest rise of repeat domestic abuse incidents anywhere in West Yorkshire.

The number of offences committed by people with a previous record of violence in the home has increased by nearly 50 per cent during the past year.

Presenting a report to the West Yorkshire Police and Crime panel, Safer Together chair Maureen Cummings, chair of the district’s Safer Together partnership, said: “Repeat incidents are rising across West Yorkshire, however, our district is the highest.

“We have done a deep dive into why this could be and we need to understand why that is the case.

“Generally we find that first-time perpetrators are young, so that’s really where we need to stop it.

“If we can stop the perpetrator we can stop the abuse.”

A police pilot initiative to help teachers and school staff identify children who may be living in violent homes has been trialled across Castleford, Airedale, Pontefract and Knottingley.

The scheme started in September and will be rolled out to all schools in the district by Christmas.