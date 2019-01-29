Report on child abuse in Wakefield to be published following concerns over 'many' young adults

A report on the impact of child abuse in the Wakefield district will soon be published.

A health scrutiny committee was told last week that a "working group", which operates all over the UK, had visited the area to investigate the issue, with a focus on victims who have now reached early adulthood.

Mr Hodson said there was "concern" for the "many" young adults from Wakefield who'd been abused as children

It is not yet known who the group was, why they came to Wakefield and when the report will be released for the public to view.

Bill Hodson, the independent chair of Wakefield's safeguarding adults board, said that looking after the mental health of victims was a priority for the district.

He told councillors: "We are concerned about people coming into adulthood now who were abused and had difficult experiences as children.

"There are many of them, as there are in other areas.

"We've had a national working group come to Wakefield to look at this, and they've done a report which will be published soon. They're going to make some recommendations.

"This is definitely high on our agenda. We're conscious of those that have ongoing issues as a result of their past. That can cause them to be a risk to themselves and a risk to others."

Wakefield Council has been contacted for further details but has yet to respond.