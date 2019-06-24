Reports of 'human remains' at Castleford Lock were actually animal bones

Police were called to a Yorkshire canal towpath after a member of the public saw what they thought were human remains.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a stretch of the Aire and Calder Navigation near Lock Lane in Castleford after the alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon.

-> Wanted: 20 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

A member of the public is believed to have been very concerned that the remains may have been those of a small child.

A stretch of the path, near to Bulhome Lock, was cordoned off and a police evidence tent was put up while crime scene investigation officers examined the remains.

But their enquiries determined that what was found actually belonged to an animal.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was dealt with by 7.30pm.