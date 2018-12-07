Restaurant and takeaway plans for town’s shops

A shop could soon be turned into a takeaway and restaurant if planning permission is granted.

The building at 21 Market Street in Hemsworth is subject to a planning application for the changes.

The building has been used by a travel agent and a clothing store and the application seeks a change of use.

There are no indications as to what kind of restaurant or takeaway could be opened but the plans show that it would utilise the entire detached building, which sits next to the pedestrian crossing and neighbouring Plimsoll Street.

Preliminary plans show the restuarant could seat up to 68 people at once and would have a bar.

The takeaway section of the business would sit to the side of the main restaurant with a separate entrance and exit.

A decision on the submitted plans will be made by Wakefield Council’s planning officers at a later date.