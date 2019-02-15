Retail plans for former city centre Post Office

THE CITY’s former main post office could be brought back into use after plans were submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department.

The building on the corner of Providence Street and Northgate has been vacant since being closed in 2016.

Now the applicant, listed as a Mr Paymen Karimi from Horbury, has applied to open four retail units.

Few other details are included in the application, and a decision is likely to be made in the coming months. The Post Office moved its operations from Providence Street into WH Smith on Trinity Walk in 2016.

The decision to close the main building was not a popular one, despite the opening hours being extended and across seven days a week.

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh even launched a petition to keep the old office open which was signed by hundreds.

But the Post Office said it was not commercially viable to keep it open.