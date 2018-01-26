Revealed: Fourteen Wakefield eateries with a food hygiene rating of 0 or 1 star

Four pubs, restaurants and takeaways have been ordered to clean up their act in the last six months after being given the lowest possible hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria include:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings, the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5, with five being the most hygienic.

While there was four who scored zero, there were a further 12 which only scored a one-star rating, meaning that a major improvement is necessary.

They include two butchers and a hot food shop from the same company, and a recently-established restuarant in the centre of Wakefield.

Here are the remaining pubs, restaurants and takeaways that scored a one-star rating in the last six months.

- JJ’s Sandwich Shop, Baghill Lane, Pontefract. Visited on November 13, 2017.

- Pizza King, Hendal Lane, Wakefield. Visited on November 28. 2017.

- The Yorkshireman Restaurant, Pontefract And District Golf Club, Park Lane, Pontefract. Visited on October 19, 2017.