Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Wakefield as rated by you

The Wakefield Express can today reveal a list of Wakefield’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of WF1.

The Wakefield Express can today reveal a list of Wakefields best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice's patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Wakefield, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.



1) Alverthorpe Surgery- Balne Lane, Wakefield- 94.9% would recommend.

2) Patience Lane Surgery- Patience Lane, Altofts- 88.0% would recommend.

3) The Paddock Surgery- Chapel Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury- 93.5% would recommend.

4) Fmc Health Solutions Limited- Park View Surgery, 148 Castleford Road, Normanton. 81.6% would recommend.

5) Middlestown- Middlestown Medical Centre, New Road, Middlestown- WF4 4PA. 95.0% would recommend.

6) Dr B S Browning and Partners- 4 Marsh Street, Rothwell- 90.9% would recommend.

7) Lofthouse Surgery- 2 Church Farm Close, Leeds Road, Lofthouse- 90.9 would recommend.

8) Earlsheaton Medical Centre- Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. 59.7% would recommend.

9) New Southgate Surgery, Wakefield- 86.7% would recommend.

10) Chapelthorpe- Chapelthorpe Medical Centre-Standbridge Lane- 86.5% would recommend.

11) Warrengate Medical Centre- 78 Upper Warrengate, Wakefield- 78.9% would recommend.

12) Kings Medical Practice- King's Medical Centre- King Edward Street, Normanton. 74.8% would recommend.

13) Lingwell Croft Surgery-16 Shelldrake Drive, Middleton, Leeds- 65.3% would recommend.

14) Stanley Health Centre- Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield- 84.0% would recommend.

15) Crofton & Sharlston Med Practice- Crofton Health Centre, Slack Lane, Crofton- 3.7 miles away. 78.0% would recommend.

16) Prospect Surgery, Ossett Health Village, Kingsway, Ossett- 67.1% would recommend.

17) Homestead Medical Centre- Homestead Drive, Wakefield. 74.8% would recommend.

18) Sharlston Medical Practice- Clifton Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield. 78.0% would recommend.

19) Church Street Surgery- Church Street, Ossett Health Village, Kingsway, Ossett, 88.6% would recommend.

20) Queen Street Surgery- 60 Queen Street, Normanton. 82.9% would recommend.

21) Outwood Park Medical Centre Potovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, 76.1% would recommend.

22) Leigh View Medical Practice- Bradford Road, Tingley. 89.0% would recommend.

23) Marsh Street Surgery- 25A Marsh Street, Rothwell. 83.9% would recommend.

24) Lupset Health Centre- George A Green Court, Lupset. 78.0% would recommend.

25) Sandal Castle Medical Centre- Asdale Road, Wakefield. 71.3% would recommend.

26) Orchard Croft- Orchard Croft Medical Centre, Cluntergate, Horbury. 74.9% would recommend.

27) Grange Medicare, New Cross Surgery- Rothwell Health Centre, Stone Brig Lane. 59.9% would recommend.

28) Maybush Medical Centre- Belle Isle Health Park, Portobello Road. 67.4% would recommend.

29) Trinity Medical Centre- Thornhill Street, Wakefield. 71.3% would recommend.

30) Chickenley Medical Centre- 1 Walnut Lane, Dewsbury. 79.2% would recommend.

31) The Grange Medicare Ltd: Middleton Park Surgery- Middleton Clinic, Middleton Park Avenue, Leeds- 64.0% would recommend.

32) Eastmoor Health Centre- Windhill Road, Wakefield. 64.3% would recommend.

33) Wrenthorpe Health Centre- 153 Wrenthorpe Road, Wrenthrope. 76.1% would recommend.

34) Newland Surgery- Newland Lane, Normanton. 81.2% would recommend.

35) Town Medical Ctr.- 786 Scarborough Street, Dewsbury. 51.5% would recommend.