Revealed: The best and worst secondary schools in Wakefield - how does yours compare?

Secondary schools in Wakefield had mixed fortunes in league tables published last week by the Department for Education.

Schools are judged against a measure called Progress 8 which looks at the progress a pupil has made between the end of primary and the end of secondary school, and their results across eight GCSEs compared to their achievement of other youngsters with similar abilities. Check out how your school compares in the above list, based on Key Stage 4 performance in 2017.

According to the provisional results, published for state-funded secondary schools, two schools in the district were rated as performing “well above average”. Around 12 per cent of secondaries in the country achieved this score.

Five schools scored “above average”, with around 18 per cent of secondaries achieving this rating nationally.

At the other end of the scale, two schools were rated as “below average” on Progress 8.

And four secondary schools in the district were given a “well below average” rating but these included two special schools, which would not be expected to do as well as secondary schools. Schools ranked in this way fall short of what the government expects in terms of standards and could see intervention from Ofsted.

Wakefield as a whole was above the national average on Progress 8 with a score of 0.05 compared to minus 0.03.

On the measure of Attainment 8, achievement across the same eight subjects looked at for Progress 8, Wakefield scored an average of 45.5 which is marginally below the national average of 46.3.

On the percentage of pupils who achieved grade 5 or above in the 2017 reformed English and maths GCSEs, the Wakefield average was 42.1 per cent, slightly below the national average of 42.6 per cent. Reformed GCSEs are graded 1 (low) to 9 (high). Grade 5 in the new grading is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C or low grade B in the old grading.