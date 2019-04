From curry to pizza to sandwiches, we all love a good takeaway. But how does your favourite score on food hygiene?

Below are the 30 takeaways in Wakefield which have been rated for food hygiene since the start of 2019. Click here to see the food hygiene ratings for Pontefract and Castleford.

Doncaster Road, Crofton. Food hygiene rating: 4 (good). Rated on: March 6, 2019.

Weeland Road, Sharlston Common. Food hygiene rating: 1 (major improvement necessary). Rated on: February 11, 2019.

Aberford Road, Stanley. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: February 7, 2019.

Mill Lane, Ryhill. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: January 30, 2019.

Northgate, Horbury. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: February 4, 2019.

Bridge Road, Horbury. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: March 20, 2019.

High Street, Horbury. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: March 26, 2019.

Northgate, Wakefield. Food hygiene rating: 4 (good). Rated on: March 15, 2019.

Ashdene Garden, Crofton. Food hygiene rating: 4 (good). Rated on: February 25, 2019.