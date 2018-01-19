REVEALED: The number of pupils from your area of Wakefield permanently excluded from school last year

A total of 80 pupils were expelled from schools in the Wakefield district last year.

A report to Wakefield's School Forum, which met yesterday, said 63 males and 17 females had been permanently excluded in the academic year September 2016 to July 2017, up from a total of 62 students in the previous year.

More than a third of the exclusions (28) were due to persistent disruptive behaviour, while ten of the excluded pupils were kicked out due to verbal abuse or threatening behaviour against an adult and another 18 students were penalised for physical assaults against a pupil.

Six permanent exclusions were alcohol or drug related.

Ossett and Outwood academies had the highest number of excluded students - nine each, while 22 of the permanently excluded pupils were from the WF2 area.

One of the exclusions was from primary school, while the remaining were from secondary schools. And no pupils were permanently excluded from the district's special schools.

The report said "at least" a further 17 permanent exclusions were avoided by the School Exclusion Team, which works with schools to offer support.

Part of the team's role is to help schools to use alternatives to exclusion including managed moves, pastoral support plans and phased reintegration.