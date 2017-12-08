Revealed the Wakefield Express Chip Shop of 2017

The city’s top chip shop can be revealed after Express readers had their say.

Mother Hubbard’s, on Horbury Road, has come won first place after votes were counted in our Chip Shop of the Year competition 2017.

The competition asked readers to tell us what keeps them going back for more at their favourites fisheries.

After ten finalists were chosen, the top three can be announced today.

Mother Hubbard’s manager John Barnes said: “We only opened 18 months ago. It’s unbelievable. All our staff have done a good job to get us here. I know there’s a lot of competition out there so I’m over the moon.

“We only buy the best quality products and all are staff are full trained up. It’s a nice clean environment. We do takeaways and we have daily specials available.”

In second place is The Codfather, on Townley Road, Wakefield.

Owner Ilham Shamchiyev said: “We have been here three years now and we have loyal customers.

“I would like to thank all our customers who voted for us and our staff as well. Everybody says we have good prices for the quality and the size of portions.”

And in third place is Mandy’s Traditional Fish and Chips, on Market Street, Normanton.

Dawn Deaville, who has been frying fish there for 25 years, said: “It feels brilliant. We are over the moon about it. We’re hoping it’s because people have been enjoying their food.

“Lately we have got a lot of new customers but we also have a lot of valued customers who have been coming in over time.

“Thank you very much to them all. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

Mrs Deaville also thanked staff at the chip shop.

She added: “We have got the best.”

The other ten finalists were: Chippy Wood, 40-42 Sparable Lane, Wakefield; George A Green Fisheries, 89 George A Green Road, Wakefield; King Fry Fisheries, 102 Church Road, Normanton; Kingfisher, 597 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove; Kirkhamgate Fisheries, 189 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate; Queens Drive Fisheries, 123-125 Queens Drive, Ossett; Wetherby Whaler, Calder Island, Wakefield.