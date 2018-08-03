Road closed after motorcycle crash in Wakefield

A road has been closed in Wakefield after an accident involving a motorcycle this morning.

Police closed the A636 Denby Dale Road both ways from Thornes Road to the Swan and Cygnet pub roundabout while the air ambulance attends.

The incident. near the Toby Carvery traffic lights, is causing slow traffic and cogestion to Sainsbury’s roundabout.

Reports say there is queuing traffic on the A6186 Standbridge Lane eastbound from the A363/A6186 Denby Dale Road to the A61 Barnsley Road.

Updates to follow.