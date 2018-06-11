Road closures: Which roads will close for the Pontefract 10K?

It’s that time of year again where people tie up their running shoes and hit the road for charity.

The 2018 Pontefract 10K will be held this Sunday, raising vital funds for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

With the race starting at 8.30am, it brings with it a number of road closures.

The following roads will be closed between 8.15am-10.30am.

*Park Lane

*Loscoe Lane

*Havertop Lane (between the roundabout with Premier Way South and Loscoe Lane)

*Sewerbridge Lane (between Havertop Lane and Ackton Lane)

There will also be no left turn on Front Street/Park Road, turning onto Park Lane.

Junction Closures

The junction with Park Lane

*Portland Avenue

*Grosvenor Avenue

*Gleneagles Road

*Park Court

*The Orchard

*Willow Lane

*Featherstone Lane

*Waldenhowe Close

Junction with Ackton Lane

*Sun Court

*Church Lane

*Fairfax Avenue

*Raven Close

*Castleford Lane

*Ackton Close

*West End Avenue

Junction with Havertop Lane

*Sewerbridge Lane

Soft closures:

*Exit from roundabout on A6539 on Premier Way South (access to police station and industrial site only)

*Exit from roundabout B6133 on to Common Side Lane (access only)