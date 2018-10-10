Road re-opens after death of pedestrian at bus station

Albion Street in Castleford has now re-opened following an incident yesterday evening at the bus station.

The road was closed off by police at around 8.25pm last night when a 64-year-old man died after tripping into the path of the bus he had just been travelling on.

The road remained closed this morning and has now reopened to traffic.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the collision and may have dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log number 1829 of October 9.