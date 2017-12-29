Road safety warning during heavy snow today

People are being urged to take care on the roads during a heavy snowfall this morning.

Some bus services are being diverted and delayed by the adverse weather after snow started falling earlier today.

Wakefield Council said its gritters would be out on main roads to keep routes clear.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for the district, saying there would be more snow than first predicted up until late morning.

Met Office forecaster Charles Powell said: “It is a band of severe weather. Weather warnings are in force. There is going to be disruption in some shape or form.”

Temperatures are expected to start rising later.