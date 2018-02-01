Rotary fund for community groups

The Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix Trust Fund is giving away cash grants to local community groups.

The money has been raised over the past 12 months at events such as Horbury Show, Santa’s Sleigh and the Christmas raffle. It is available for clubs and groups in Horbury, Ossett and the surrounding areas.

Rotary club president Neil Kirkham said: “We raise money to support both local and international good causes, but by far the majority of what we raise goes back into our local community and that is the area we wish to target with an appeal for community, youth, sporting groups and individuals, to come forward and apply for financial assistance. We are anticipating making grants and donations in the region of £400 each but will consider both larger and smaller requests for funding.”

Previously, money has been given to youth sports teams, individuals with additional needs, local schools and educational projects. To apply, email 2018springbids@phoenixrotary.co.uk. The deadline is March 15. Successful applicants will be notified in April with the money handed out at a presentation on May 25.