RSPB Fairburn Ings to stage binocular and telescope open weekend

People will be able to get even closer to nature at RSPB Fairburn Ings this weekend.

The reserve on Newton Lane is staging a binocular and telescope open weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 4 and 5.

Income raised from these free to attend events helps the RSPB reserve teams to continue to deliver their wildlife conservation work, advocacy and public education.

A variety of binoculars and telescopes will be on display from 10 am to 4 pm for visitors to try out, as well as friendly, impartial advice from the knowledgeable team of staff and volunteers.

Dawn Butterworth, retail manger at Fairburn Ings said: “Here at Fairburn we’re privileged to showcase some amazing natural wonders including the first nesting spoonbills in Yorkshire.

“Instead of trying out the equipment in a store where you may not spot anything of interest, testing the kit out surrounded by natural sights and sounds on our reserve really helps people identify the best investment for their needs.”

She added: “Our popular drop-in binocular and telescope open weekends take place across many of our RSPB sites. If you haven’t been before, they’re fun, friendly and interactive events designed to help you select the very best kit for your needs – whether you’re new to wildlife watching or an experienced birder.

“If you fancy a pair of binoculars or a telescope for the family to spot the sights in your own garden or something to make your summer hikes or cycle rides that little bit extra special – pop along, our visitor experience team would love to welcome you to our wonderful reserve.”

The event on August 4 and 5 at Fairburn Ings is suitable for all levels of bird and wildlife watchers.

The range includes RSPB and Viking binoculars and telescopes and other premium brands such as Swarovski and Leica.

Dawn also said: “We bring in extra staff and volunteers during binocular and telescope open weekends who are on hand to offer advice and tips, so feel free to drop in with any questions.

“Of course, our shop is open all year round, so don’t forget your local reserve team is always on hand if you have a question about your kit or want to upgrade.”

For more information visit www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/fairburn-ings.