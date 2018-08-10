Ryanair strike set to affect Yorkshire holidaymakers

Holidaymakers from Yorkshire are set to be affected by a Ryanair strike today, with hundreds of flights cancelled.

Pilots are staging a 24-hour walkout in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Ryanair strike: almost 400 flights cancelled – what to do if you’re affected

Around 250 flights have been cancelled, forcing passengers who planned on travelling today to re-book or take different routes.

The Irish budget airline said the strikes were ‘regrettable and unjustified’ and called for unions to come back to the negotiating table.

Despite the walkouts, 85 per cent of its scheduled flights - more than 2,000 - will operate as normal, Ryanair said.

“Ryanair took every step to minimise the disruption and we notified our customers as early as possible advising them of their free move, refund or reroute options,” the carrier said.

“The majority of customers have already been accommodated on another Ryanair flight.

“We want to again apologise to customers affected by this unnecessary disruption and we ask the striking unions to continue negotiations instead of calling anymore unjustified strikes.”

Around 25,000 passengers are set to be affected by the strike.

The mass walk-out is part of an ongoing dispute over working conditions and has already seen pilots who are members of the Irish trade union FORSA stage four separate one-day strikes.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled should already have been informed via text or email, but all those travelling to or from the affected countries with Ryanair on Friday are advised to check with the airline.

Ryanair said: “If your flight is cancelled there are two options available to you to choose from. You can either apply for a refund or change your cancelled flight for free.”

For more information visit ryanair.com