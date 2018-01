A hair salon is collecting Easter eggs to give to children who will be spending the holiday in hospital.

Zoe Gaitley and her team at Hair n Beauty in Castleford, is organising the collection for youngsters on Pinderfields Hospital’s children’s ward.

Anyone who wants to make a donation is asked to drop an egg into the salon, ahead of Thursday, March 29, when they will be delivered.

The salon also collected gifts and toys for children who were in hospital over Christmas.