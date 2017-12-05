Santa’s Snug supports Barnardo’s

A cinematically inspired Santa’s grotto is helping to raise money for charity at Xscape Yorkshire.

The Glass Houghton centre gave six local families the chance to join a festive parade welcoming Father Christmas and be the first to enter Santa’s Snug after teaming up with its charity of the year Barnardo’s.

Visits to the grotto are £2.50, with £1 going to Barnardo’s, along with £1 from every photograph and merchandise sale. Each child will receive a branded gift.

Jade Elliott, marketing manager at Xscape, said: “As well as raising much needed funds to help support the fantastic services the charity provides for families in our community, we worked with Barnardo’s to treat six families to a magical VIP Santa visit. We also teamed up with Junction 32 Outlet Village, which provided some amazing gifts for the children.”

One of the families included mum-of-three, Trish Willmott. She said: “It was a great event to be part of, especially with the funds that will be raised through the grotto ticket sales for Barnardo’s – they’ve been a great support to me and my family.” Santa’s Snug will be open until December 24. Visit www.xscapeyorkshire.co.uk to book.