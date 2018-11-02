Santas take on charity jingle

Wakefield Hospice has joined forces with Trinity Walk shopping centre once again for its Santa Dash festive fundraiser.

Hundreds of people, dressed as jolly Saint Nick, turned out for last year’s event, the first ever city centre Santa Dash, in support of the hospice and its vital work in the city.

This year’s fundraiser, on December 2, will see more than 500 people walk, jog, run, and jingle their way around the course, and is expected to smash last year’s total of £10,000 for patient care.

Fiona Day, Wakefield Hospice events fundraiser, said: “Last year more than 300 Santas came together at Trinity Walk and dashed one mile for Wakefield Hospice families, raising £10,000 for the hospice. That is such an important amount of money for us and this year we

have set our sights on bringing together 500 Santas and are hoping to exceed £10,000 raised in doing so.”

The fun run is open to all ages and abilities, with the route being pushchair and wheelchair friendly. All participants receive a Santa suit, which is included in the registration fee, and a medal when they have completed the dash.

The dash is not timed, so Santa’s can set their own pace.

Lucy Grice, marketing manager at Trinity Walk, said: “Last year’s event was so much fun, we knew we had to host it again this year. Everyone entered into the spirit of the morning and to have raised so much in one morning for such a worthy local cause was fantastic – it showed the real spirit of Christmas.”

Local DJ John Clayton will support the event, playing a mixture of Christmas songs and party favourites.

Visit www.wakefieldhospice.org to register your place.