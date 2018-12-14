Sarah’s little dream became a reality just in time for Christmas

Success: Sarah Swift with some of the 415 presents.
More than 400 gifts have been donated for elderly patients who will spend their Christmas in hospital.

Sarah Swift, of Swifts Butchers, Wakefield, held a Christmas appeal to gather 200 gifts, but collected a total of 415 presents, which will now be distributed to Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals.

Sarah said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed, my little dream became a huge reality.

“I thought it would be nice to do something for the hospital.

“I was told that there are a large number of elderly patients who will be spending Christmas on their own and might not get any gifts or visitors.

“Christmas can be a very lonely time, so my mission is to put a smile on their faces. 

“The thought of people not getting anything at Christmas breaks my heart.

“I would love to thank everyone who has supported this and it will make a huge difference to hundreds of elderly patients on Christmas day. What a difference a little dream can do.”

The Swifts have been collecting donations of small items since November.

The gifts were delivered to Pinderfields Hopital on Monday, December 10.