Schoolboy's bus pass stolen in Wakefield

Police are trying to trace a thief who stole an 11-year-old's bus pass.

The boy was walking along Park Lodge Lane in Wakefield, opposite to the allotments, on Monday October 15, when an older man came up behind him and knocked his wallet and bus pass out of his hands.

The suspect grabbed the bus pass and ran off down Brunswick Street.

He is described as black, 25 to 30-years-old, slim to medium build, with short hair and wearing a brown leather jacket.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 about the incident which happened between 4.20pm and 5pm.